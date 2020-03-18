John Miller: Set to be released
The Bengals will release Miller, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Miller, who signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bengals last March, was brought in to be the team's starting right guard, but he'll now look to catch on elsewhere in a similar capacity. The 26-year-old came into the league as a third-round draft pick of the Bills in 2015.
