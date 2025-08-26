John Parker Romo: Cut loose by Pats
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots are releasing Romo, leaving Andres Borregales as the lone kicker on their roster, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.
The 28-year-old Romo has spent time with a number of NFL team but appeared in just four games, all for Minnesota last season. He made 11 of 12 field-goal attempts and seven of eight PATs for the Vikings, but reports this summer from New England's beat writers hinted at Borregales being ahead of Romo throughout the preseason.
