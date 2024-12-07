The Vikings waived Romo on Saturday.

Romo served as the Vikings' primary placekicker for the last four games due to Will Reichard being on IR with a right quadriceps injury. Romo did a serviceable job over that span, going 11-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 7-for-8 on extra-point tries. Romo shouldn't have much trouble catching on with another team this season that is in need of a kicker.