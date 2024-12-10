New England signed Romo to its practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Regular starter Joey Slye has missed three field goals in the Patriots' last two games, so it makes some sense they're exploring their options at kicker. With that said, it's still not fully clear whether Romo is meant to replace Slye right away or if the signing is more a contingency plan.
