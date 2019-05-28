John Phillips: Cut by Kansas City
Phillips was released by the Chiefs on Tuesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Phillips' time with the Chiefs did not last long, as the tight end signed with the team just over a week ago. The nine-year NFL veteran will look to latch onto another team before the start of training camp.
