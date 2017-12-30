Phillips was waived by the Saints on Friday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints were looking to boost their offensive line depth ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Buccaneers, and Phillips was ultimately the odd man out. He was called up by the team prior to Week 16 due to multiple tight ends with injuries. He will presumably revert back to the Saints' practice squad assuming he clears waivers.