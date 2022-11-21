The Falcons signed Raine (undisclosed) to the practice squad Monday.
Raine was previously waived from Atlanta's IR with an injury settlement in early September, and he has gone unsigned since. While the nature of his injury was never disclosed, the 24-year-old tight end appears to be healthy again after linking back up with the Falcons' practice squad. The Northwestern product should have a chance to make his NFL debut as a potential game-day elevation after starting tight end Kyle Pitts (knee) also landed on injured reserve Monday.