John Rhys Plumlee: Cut from Pittsburgh's PS
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers cut Plumlee from the practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Plumlee joined the Steelers' practice squad this past Wednesday after spending the offseason with the Seahawks. Now that he's off Pittsburgh's practice squad, the 24-year-old wideout will look to join a team in need of depth at wide receiver.
