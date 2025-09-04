John Rhys Plumlee: Reaches settlement with Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Plumlee (undisclosed) was waived after reaching an injury settlement with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Plumlee was placed on injured reserve by Seattle on Aug. 27 after suffering an undisclosed injury, but he will now hit the open market. The wide receiver will have to pass a physical in order to sign elsewhere and potentially play in 2025.
