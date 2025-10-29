John Rhys Plumlee: Signs with Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Plumlee (undisclosed) signed with the Steelers' practice squad Wednesday.
Plumlee spent the offseason with the Seahawks but landed on injured reserve in late August prior to reaching an injury settlement. Plumlee will provide organizational depth behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.
