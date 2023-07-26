Ross was placed on the Chiefs reserve/retired list on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The ninth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft has decided to call it a career after not appearing in an NFL game since 2021. Ross set the combine record for fastest 40-yard dash (4.22 seconds) and was named a second-team All-American in his final year at Washington. The speedster's most productive season was in 2019, when he caught 28 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns. Injuries plagued his career, as he only appeared in 37 games for the Bengals and Giants over his five years on an NFL active roster.