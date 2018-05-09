Theus (illness) cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The 24-year-old offensive tackle has been dealing with this ailment since December, but he'll compete for a reserve role once healthy. Theus' placement on waivers frees up a roster spot in New Orleans for the time being.

