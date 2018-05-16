Theus (illness) was waived by the Saints on Wednesday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Unfortunately for Theus, the big fella was unable to get back to full health during his short stint in New Orleans ending his time with the Saints. It's unclear whether other teams will take a flyer on the 24-year-old, but should he get back to 100 percent there's a chance he can latch on elsewhere.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories