John Theus: Waived by New Orleans
Theus (illness) was waived by the Saints on Wednesday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Unfortunately for Theus, the big fella was unable to get back to full health during his short stint in New Orleans ending his time with the Saints. It's unclear whether other teams will take a flyer on the 24-year-old, but should he get back to 100 percent there's a chance he can latch on elsewhere.
More News
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...