John Timu: Promoted to active roster
Timu was promoted to the 53-man roster Saturday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Given the Bears' injuries up to this point, it's not surprise Timu was activated. What would be a surprise, however, is if he's asked to contribute from the defensive side of the ball Sunday. Currently, Timu projects to function as a special teams asset for the foreseeable future.
