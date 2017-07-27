John Urschel: Announces retirement at age 26
Urschel announced Thursday that he would retire from professional football, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The 26-year-old reportedly informed Ravens coach John Harbaugh of his intention early Friday, hours before the first full-team practice of training camp. Urschel, who had been in line to compete for starting duties at center, didn't release a statement on why he was stepping away from the game, but Hensley noted that his decision may have been influenced by a medical study released two days earlier that found 99 percent of deceased NFL players' brains had shown signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition linked to repeated brain trauma. Urschel is expected to turn his focus from the gridiron to the field of mathematics; he had been pursing a doctorate degree at Massachusetts Institute of Technology during the offseason.
