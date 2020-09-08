site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
John Ursua: Cut loose by Seattle
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
The Seahawks waived
Ursua (leg) on Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Ursua was waived without an injury designation, indicating that he's fully recovered from the leg issue that hampered him during training camp. Seattle activated Penny Hart from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
