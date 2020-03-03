Wetzel was released by the Falcons on Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran lineman dressed for just two regular-season contests during his debut season in Atlanta, after starting a combined 24 games for the Cardinals between 2016 and 2018. With experience at both guard positions and both tackle spots during his five active NFL seasons, Wetzel may prove to be an attractive depth option for a team seeking versatility.