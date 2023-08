Wolford signed to the Buccaneers practice squad Wednesday, NFL.com reports.

Wolford was a distant third behind Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask in the quarterback hierarchy during training camp, so his release was not surprising. Neither is his addition to the team's practice squad as the de facto No. 3 option under center. The 27-year-old will now continue to learn the playbook at practice after spending his first three seasons in LA with the Rams.