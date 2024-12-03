Jacksonville signed Wolford to its practice squad Tuesday.
Wolford was cut by Tampa Bay prior to the start of the regular season, but he's now getting another opportunity with a different team. With Trevor Lawrence (concussion) uncertain to play again this season, it makes sense that the Jaguars are looking to add depth at quarterback.
More News
-
John Wolford: Released by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' John Wolford: Gets over injury•
-
Buccaneers' John Wolford: Hurts ribs in second preseason game•
-
Buccaneers' John Wolford: Still has shot at No. 2 job•
-
Buccaneers' John Wolford: Strong work in second half Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' John Wolford: Back with Tampa Bay•