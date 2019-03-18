John Wolford: Leads AAF with 11 TD passes

Wolford has tossed a league-high 11 touchdown passes through six weeks for the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football, completing 60.1 percent of his throws for 7.3 yards per attempt while also conceding six interceptions.

Wolford went undrafted out of Wake Forest last year and spent a few days with the Jets toward the end of the preseason. He's proven to be one of the better quarterbacks in the AAF, likely opening the door for another shot with an NFL team this summer. The 23-year-old had 29 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores his senior season at Wake Forest, but even with the dual-threat ability he'd probably max out as a No. 2/3 quarterback in the NFL.