The Rams didn't extend Wolford a qualifying offer or contract tender as a restricted free agent Wednesday, so he's officially an unrestricted free agent, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wolford appeared in three games for the Rams in 2022, completing 38 of 62 passes for 390 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions across 120 offensive snaps. He also rushed eight times for 32 yards and fumbled three times, losing only one. The undrafted quarterback out of Wake Forest has been a viable fill-in option over the past three seasons when Matthew Stafford or Jared Goff has been injured, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Rams bring Wolford back on a cheaper deal than his tender would've been.