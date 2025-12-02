Wolford reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wolford was elevated to the Vikings' active roster for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, when he served as Minnesota's backup quarterback behind Max Brosmer due to the absence of J.J. McCarthy (concussion). Wolford didn't up playing during Sunday's 26-0 loss, and with McCarthy expected to clear the league's concussion protocol, the former is unlikely to be elevated to the Vikings' active roster for their Week 14 clash against the Commanders.