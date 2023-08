Wolford is expected to be released by the Buccaneers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask competing for the starting job under center, Wolford was always expected to be the odd-man-out. However, given his familiarity with the playbook, he will be a strong candidate to land on the team's practice squad. The 27-year-old spent his first three seasons with the Rams.