John Wolford: Waived by Jets

The Jets waived Wolford on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Wolford had a chance at earning a spot on the Jets' 53-man roster after they traded Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints, but they opted to stick with just two quarterbacks on their depth chart. It seems likely that he will land on their practice squad in case either Sam Darnold or veteran backup Josh McCown get injured, but that is just speculation at this point. Still, he could also potentially get claimed off waivers by another team.

