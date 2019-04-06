John Wolford: Will work out with Vikings

Wolford plans to work out with the Vikings on Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Wolford led the AAF with 11 touchdown passes before the league folded earlier this week. He also completed 60.1 percent of his throws for 7.3 yards per attempt, while also giving up six interceptions. The Wake Forest product went undrafted last year and spent just a few days with the Jets in training camp. He will now look to make an impression with the Vikings in an attempt to kick-start an NFL career.