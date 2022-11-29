site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Johnathan Abram: Done in Green Bay
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2022
The Packers waived
Abram on Tuesday.
Abram was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Nov. 9, and he ultimately saw game action on two occasions and recorded one tackle in each game. The fourth-year safety is now on the hunt for his next opportunity for playing time.
