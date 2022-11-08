Las Vegas waived Abram on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Raiders spent the 27th overall pick to acquire Abram back in 2019, but they've decided to let him go after three-and-a-half seasons anyways. The 26-year-old safety had been ceding work to sophomore second-rounder Trevon Moehrig over Las Vegas' last four games, and the latter should take over as the team's starter next to Duron Harmon moving forward.
