Johnathan Cyprien: Cut by Tennessee
Cyprien will be released by the Titans when the new league year starts Wednesday.
Cyprien spent the 2018 season sidelined due to a torn ACL but is nearing a return to 100 percent health, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site . Following four-straight triple-digit tackle seasons, Cyprien only produced 57 in 10 games for the Titans in 2017. The 28-year-old safety could draw plenty of interest in the open market, and his release will save Tennessee $4.75 million against the cap.
