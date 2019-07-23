Johnathan Cyprien: Visiting Giants
Cyprien visited the Giants on Monday, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.
Cyprien missed all of last season due to a torn ACL but has since received full medical clearance. The Giants -- who are scheduled to have veterans report to training camp on Wednesday -- also brought Tre Boston in for a visit on Monday.
