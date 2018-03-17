Hankins (ankle) was released by the Colts on Saturday.

Hankins had just wrapped up the first season of a three-year, $27 million deal he signed with Indianapolis last offseason. Perhaps the team's new defensive scheme made the big fella a bit more expendable. Either way, Hankins, 25, should draw a sizable market for his services.

