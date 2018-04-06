Johnathan Hankins: Meets with Jets
Hankins visited the Jets' facility on Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
Hankins is arguably the best defensive lineman left on the market. The Colts cut the defensive tackle loose just one season into a three-year, $27 million contract last month, reportedly since they didn't view Hankins as fast enough to play in their new 4-3 scheme. That criticism is surprising since the 2013 second-rounder thrived in the Giants' 4-3 defense during the first four years of his career -- which includes a 51-tackle, seven-sack season in 2014. Should Hankins agree to terms with the Jets, he'd likely take over a starting job next to Leonard Williams. Gang Green previously expressed interest in Ndamukong Suh this offseason, so it's clear the Jets are interested in upgrading their defensive line.
