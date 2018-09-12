Johnathan Hankins: Visits with Oakland
Hankins will visit the Raiders on Wednesday and could sign with the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hankins was cut by the Colts in March just one season into a three-year, $27 million contract and remains one of the more accomplished defensive linemen left in on the open market. A second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Hankins spent the first four years of his career in a 4-3 defense with the Giants, the same arrangement that's also favored by the Raiders. If Hankins and the Raiders come to terms, the 26-year-old could see an immediate role on defense with defensive tackles Justin Ellis (foot) and P.J. Hall (ankle) both at risk of missing Sunday's game in Denver.
