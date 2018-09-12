Hankins will visit the Raiders on Wednesday and could sign with the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hankins was cut by the Colts in March just one season into a three-year, $27 million contract and remains one of the more accomplished defensive linemen left in on the open market. A second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Hankins spent the first four years of his career in a 4-3 defense with the Giants, the same arrangement that's also favored by the Raiders. If Hankins and the Raiders come to terms, the 26-year-old could see an immediate role on defense with defensive tackles Justin Ellis (foot) and P.J. Hall (ankle) both at risk of missing Sunday's game in Denver.