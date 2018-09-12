Hankins will visit the Raiders' facility on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hankins was cut by the Colts this offseason after just a season of his three-year, $27 million contract with the team, and remains one of the top defensive linemen left in free agency. An second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Hansen spent the first four years of his career in a 4-3 defense with the Giants and could theoretically leverage that experience to bolster the Raiders' 4-3 scheme. If Oakland and Hankins agree to terms, the 26-year-old would likely see an immediate defensive role.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...