Johnathan Hankins: Visits with Raiders
Hankins will visit the Raiders' facility on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hankins was cut by the Colts this offseason after just a season of his three-year, $27 million contract with the team, and remains one of the top defensive linemen left in free agency. An second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Hansen spent the first four years of his career in a 4-3 defense with the Giants and could theoretically leverage that experience to bolster the Raiders' 4-3 scheme. If Oakland and Hankins agree to terms, the 26-year-old would likely see an immediate defensive role.
