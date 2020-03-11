Johnathan Joseph: Let go by Houston
The Texans are releasing Joseph on Wednesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Joseph was already scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 18, so the mutual agreement to part ways with Houston simply verifies his departure ahead of time. The 2006 first-round pick spent the last nine seasons with the team. Joseph reportedly intends to continue playing, and he'll now get the chance to test his value on the open market entering his age-37 campaign.
More News
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Heads to free agency•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Ready to rock•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: On track to play Sunday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Inactive Saturday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Questionable for wild-card round•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Works as limited participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.
-
Heath's Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings has nine players the industry is sleeping on early in the 2020 offseason.