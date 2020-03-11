Play

The Texans are releasing Joseph on Wednesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph was already scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 18, so the mutual agreement to part ways with Houston simply verifies his departure ahead of time. The 2006 first-round pick spent the last nine seasons with the team. Joseph reportedly intends to continue playing, and he'll now get the chance to test his value on the open market entering his age-37 campaign.

