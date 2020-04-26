Johnathon Johnson: Joining Washington
Johnson is expected to sign with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Johnson eclipsed 700 yards in both his sophomore and junior seasons at Missouri, but he struggled in his final collegiate season with only 29 catches fro 294 yards and zero scores in eight games. He'll be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster in training camp.
