Houston is expected to sign Dixon to an undrafted free-agent contract, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Dixon was productive but far from prolific during his junior and senior seasons at Ohio State in 2017 in 2018, totaling 60 receptions for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns across 22 games over that span. He has the speed to make it in the NFL but will have his work cut out for him as he competes for a depth receiver and special teams role with the Texans in 2019.

