Holton re-signed with the Raiders' practice squad Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Holton was waived Monday to make room for tight end Darren Waller, but now finds his way back to the practice squad. The Cincinnati product was activated ahead of Sunday's loss to the Ravens -- a game in which he logged 10 offensive snaps. In a corresponding move, the Raiders also signed edge defender James Cowser to the practice squad.

