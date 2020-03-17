Johnny Holton: Cut by Pittsburgh
The Steelers cut Holton on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Holton produced just three catches for 21 yards and returned three kickoffs for 55 yards through 16 games in 2019. The 28-year-old will look to catch on elsewhere in a special teams and depth receiver role.
