Johnny Holton: Getting work as defensive back
Holton is taking some reps at the defensive back position Thursday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Holton's time in the Colt's practice squad could revolve around a potential transition from wideout to cornerback. The position change makes some sense, given Holton's impressive speed and trouble with drops, but it remains to be seen whether the third-year pro will thrive at the defensive back position. If Holton can offer usage as a depth piece in addition to special teams, it could increase his chances of sticking to a 53-man roster down the road.
