Holton is taking some reps at the defensive back position Thursday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Holton's time in the Colt's practice squad could revolve around a potential transition from wideout to cornerback. The position change makes some sense, given Holton's impressive speed and trouble with drops, but it remains to be seen whether the third-year pro will thrive at the defensive back position. If Holton can offer usage as a depth piece in addition to special teams, it could increase his chances of sticking to a 53-man roster down the road.

