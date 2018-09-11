Holton landed on the Colts' practice squad Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Holton was waived by the Raiders last week. He went unclaimed and has now found a new home on the Colts' 10-man practice squad. The third-year receiver will now look to make an impression and earn a spot on the 53-man roster if an opportunity opens up.

