Johnny Holton: Joins Pittsburgh practice squad
Holton was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Monday.
Holton spent training camp and the preseason with the Steelers, catching seven passes for 167 yards and a touchdown in exhibition play. He will now stick around in the organization and potentially be called up for depth purposes.
More News
-
Steelers' Johnny Holton: Impresses in defeat•
-
Steelers' Johnny Holton: Used on special teams Saturday•
-
Steelers' Johnny Holton: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Steelers' Johnny Holton: Signing with Steelers•
-
Johnny Holton: Parts ways with Philly•
-
Eagles' Johnny Holton: Signs futures deal with Eagles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
More drama: Brown facing suspension
Antonio Brown's offseason of drama is threatening to spill into the regular season, as numerous...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...