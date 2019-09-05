Holton was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Monday.

Holton spent training camp and the preseason with the Steelers, catching seven passes for 167 yards and a touchdown in exhibition play. He will now stick around in the organization and potentially be called up for depth purposes.

