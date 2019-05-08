Holton was released by the Eagles on Wednesday, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia reports.

Holton latched on with Philly this past winter on a reserve/future contract but is now being let go, presumably in the name of roster space as the Eagles prepare to sign undrafted free agents ahead of this week's rookie minicamp. Holton appeared in 31 games for the Raiders from 2016 through 2017 and caught 11 total passes for 252 yards (22.9 YPR) on 21 targets (12.0 YPT) during that time.