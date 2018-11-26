Holton was waived by the Raiders on Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Holton was waived by the Raiders to make room for tight end Darren Waller on the 53-man roster. The 27-year-old was promoted from the practice squad last week, but has ultimately been cut after playing only 10 offensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Ravens. If Holton goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll be free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.