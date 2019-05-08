Johnny Holton: Parts ways with Philly
Holton was waived by the Eagles on Wednesday, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia reports.
Holton latched on with Philadelphia this past winter on a reserve/future contract but is now being let go, presumably in the name of roster space as the Eagles prepare to sign undrafted free agents ahead of this week's rookie minicamp. The wideout appeared in 31 games for the Raiders between 2016 and 2017, catching 11 passes for 252 yards on 21 targets (12.0 YPT) during that time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country