Holton was waived by the Eagles on Wednesday, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia reports.

Holton latched on with Philadelphia this past winter on a reserve/future contract but is now being let go, presumably in the name of roster space as the Eagles prepare to sign undrafted free agents ahead of this week's rookie minicamp. The wideout appeared in 31 games for the Raiders between 2016 and 2017, catching 11 passes for 252 yards on 21 targets (12.0 YPT) during that time.