Johnny Holton: Waived by Raiders
Holton was waived by the Raiders on Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders signed veteran Brandon LaFell on Monday after he was by the Bengals over the weekend. Holton was farther down on the Raiders' depth chart but would have played an important role on special teams, given his coverage abilities. He'll now look to sign to a team or practice squad in need of receiver depth.
