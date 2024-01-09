The Texans reverted Johnson to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Johnson got his first elevation of the season Week 18 against Indianapolis and logged four snaps on offense along with five snaps on special teams without recording any stats. His opportunity was largely a result of both Noah Brown (back) and Robert Woods (hip) sitting out the victory that earned the Texans a playoff spot. Johnson's likelihood of being elevated again for Saturday's wild-card game against Cleveland likely depends on whether Brown and/or Woods will be able to make it back into action.