Johnson is expected to sign with the Texans as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Johnson caught 57 passes for 836 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2019 season with Oregon, but injuries derailed his final two years, including a broken foot during the 2021 season. Now healthy, the 6-foot-1 wideout will have a shot to compete for an NFL roster spot.