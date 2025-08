The Texans waived Johnson (arm) with an injury designation Wednesday.

Johnson had his arm in a sling at practice Wednesday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. The 26-year-old Johnson has been in the Texans' organization for the last three years and spent the entirety of 2024 on the team's practice squad. Once he clears waivers, Johnson will revert to the Texans' injured reserve list.