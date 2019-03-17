Johnny Manziel: Joins Memphis Express in AAF

Manziel signed a contract with the Alliance of American Football and has been claimed by the Memphis Express, Jason Munz of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Manziel was released by the Montreal Alouettes in late February after he committed an undisclosed violation of his CFL contract, thus finishing his time in the league with 1,290 passing yards, 215 rushing yards, five passing touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games. He may eventually have a shot at playing time in Memphis, where Christian Hackenberg and Zach Mettenberger (ankle) have led the Express to a 1-5 start. Even if he does get his chance under center, Manziel is a long way from earning consideration for a return to the NFL.