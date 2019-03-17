Johnny Manziel: Joins Memphis Express in AAF
Manziel signed a contract with the Alliance of American Football and has been claimed by the Memphis Express, Jason Munz of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Manziel was released by the Montreal Alouettes in late February after he committed an undisclosed violation of his CFL contract, thus finishing his time in the league with 1,290 passing yards, 215 rushing yards, five passing touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games. He may eventually have a shot at playing time in Memphis, where Christian Hackenberg and Zach Mettenberger (ankle) have led the Express to a 1-5 start. Even if he does get his chance under center, Manziel is a long way from earning consideration for a return to the NFL.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...