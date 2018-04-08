Johnny Manziel: Looks ok at Spring League
Manziel completed nine of 15 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's appearance in The Spring League, NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman reports.
Manzie threw a pretty touchdown pass while rolling out to his right early in the game, but he also took three sacks and failed to erase a four-point deficit on the final drive. It was a mixed bag in his first football game since Dec. 27, 2015, with the 2014 first-round pick unable to fully take advantage of developmental-league competition that's far below NFL standards. Manziel said in late March that he'd be willing to play in the CFL if he doesn't get any NFL offers this offseason, hoping to restart his career after struggles with addiction and bipolar disorder contributed to a rapid fall out of professional football. He recently threw in front of NFL scouts during pro days at the University of San Diego and Texas A&M, shortly after announcing that he'd participate in The Spring League. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats own Manziel's CFL rights and represent his best shot at playing in an actual game this upcoming season, but the 25-year-old likely hopes he'll get a chance to compete for a roster spot in the NFL.
